Democratic Candidates United

The Democratic presidential candidates want to abolish ICE and have open borders so millions of illegal aliens who are more American than Americans will flood into the country to do the jobs Americans won’t do, like vote for Democrats who will give billions of dollars of free health care to those illegal aliens as well as confiscate the guns of bigoted deplorables who are somewhat skeptical about having their tax dollars pay for late-term abortions and sex-reassignment surgery for oppressed inmates whose votes are essential to passing legislation like the Green New Deal, without which the extreme heat generated by rampant bovine flatulence will cause the oceans to rise and swamp Barack Obama’s oceanfront cottage before he can figure out how in the world every single member of his administration kept him utterly in the dark as they attempted the greatest and most patriotic coup in American history that would’ve prevented the Bad Orange Man from implementing his virulently racist and sexist policies that have senselessly forced more blacks, Hispanics, Asians, and women into the workforce at higher wages than at any time in American history, thereby increasing the risk that some of them will vote for Republicans as opposed to Democrats, whose enlightened, decades-long policies in places like Baltimore and Detroit have given residents there nearly as much peace, hope, and prosperity as enjoyed by the residents of other socialist paradises like Venezuela and North Korea, which is why in their last debate Democratic presidential candidates told impartial moderator George Stephanopoulos they have absolutely no problem having a socialist at the top of the ticket.

Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More
