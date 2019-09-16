Democratic Candidates vs. Democratic Voters

On trade, they’re not in sync. My new column:

George Stephanopoulos handed the Democratic presidential candidates an opportunity, yet not one of them took it.

While moderating their debate at Texas Southern University on Thursday, he highlighted an important initiative from President Donald Trump that is unpopular with the public at large and with Democratic voters. One might think that the Democrats would be fighting over who hated Trump’s policy most. But none came out in straightforward opposition to it. . . .