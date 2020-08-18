The Corner

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Declines to Preach Unity at the DNC

“I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders for president of the United States of America.” Those were the only words that mattered in New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks at the Democratic National Convention. Notably, Joe Biden, the man who will appear on the ballot in November as the Democratic nominee, did not merit a mention. It seems odd that Ocasio-Cortez — who lamented that she would only have a minute to speak at the convention — decided not to be a part of the push for party unity at the DNC.

While she’s already thrown her support behind Biden, it’s hard to take her speech, which was dedicated to a word salad that stood in for the Sanders agenda, as anything but a message that she doesn’t plan on staying quiet in a potential Biden administration. Instead, she may become a thorn in his and House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s side, both of whom embrace a more practical approach to politics. Time will tell if Ocasio-Cortez will be able to assemble a red rose, or progressive caucus that can effectively move the party to the left. If so, the results of a similar effort in the GOP conference indicate that Biden and Pelosi could find governing more difficult than they anticipate, even if the Democrats retake the Senate.

Kamala's Amnesty

Late last year, the Republican Senate approved, and President Trump signed into law, the means for a future Democratic president to grant unilateral amnesty to virtually the entire illegal population -- and get away with it. It's called "parole in place." As my colleague Andrew Arthur explained last year, ... Read More
Clinesmith, the Russia Lie, and the Deep State

Picture a lawyer you know. Fairly persnickety with details, no? Covers all bases. Doesn't mess up the easy stuff. Rarely messes up the hard stuff. This is a person who knows the rulebook. Now picture that same person working for the FBI. Doubly careful, in this gig. It's the big time. Now picture that same ... Read More
Hypocrisy Doesn't Nullify Reality

On the menu today: The first hour and change of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was a dull telethon, but Michelle Obama homed in on what is likely to be the Democrats' closing message of this year; Andrew Cuomo declares, "in many ways, COVID is just a metaphor"; and a longtime postal official not ... Read More
