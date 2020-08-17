Andrew Cuomo’s ‘Clear Direction’ for New York

DNC moderator and desperate housewife Eva Longoria introduced New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday night as a leader who had guided his state through the crisis of COVID-19 with “memorable PowerPoints” and “clear direction.” Credit where it’s due, Longoria wasn’t lying. The direction was clear; as of right now, over 7,700 more people have died of coronavirus in New York City alone than in New Jersey, the state with the next most deaths. Throw in the rest of New York State and that number balloons to over 16,600. But hey, at least those PowerPoints were memorable.

In his speech though, Cuomo was anything but clear. He repeated his bizarre claim that COVID-19 — which originated in Wuhan, China — is a “European virus,” called New York’s response to the crisis “beautiful,” and explained knowingly that “In many ways COVID is just a metaphor.” Andrew Cuomo is many things; a politician whose last name bequeathed Albany to him; an unwitting asset of the Chinese Communist Party; and a terrible speechwriter. But a strong and competent leader, he is not.