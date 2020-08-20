What’s Missing from the Democratic Convention

My pet theory of the Democratic convention is that Democrats don’t get much from the attacks on Trump’s character and conduct in office. There’s really nothing they can say that people haven’t heard 100 times and probably have already made their minds up about one way or the other. The name of the game for Democrats should be boosting Biden’s image and making the case for his program. There’s been a fair amount of the former, and it should increase Biden’s favorables, but very little of the latter. This creates an opening for Republicans to fill in those blanks themselves next week.

I wrote on this broad theme for Politico today.