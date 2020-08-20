The Corner

What's Missing from the Democratic Convention

My pet theory of the Democratic convention is that Democrats don’t get much from the attacks on Trump’s character and conduct in office. There’s really nothing they can say that people haven’t heard 100 times and probably have already made their minds up about one way or the other. The name of the game for Democrats should be boosting Biden’s image and making the case for his program. There’s been a fair amount of the former, and it should increase Biden’s favorables, but very little of the latter. This creates an opening for Republicans to fill in those blanks themselves next week.

I wrote on this broad theme for Politico today.

The Economy

Scrap the Gap-Year Plans

By
One of the hottest topics among high-school seniors (and the parents thereof) is whether this is a good time to take a “gap” year and delay freshman year until 2021. The motivation to skip next year is clear. Freshman year is a momentous time for everyone who attends college, and a joyful time of exploration. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

History Keeps Proving John Kerry Wrong

By
It took approximately 20 seconds for former secretary of state John Kerry to drop the first flagrant lie in his Democratic National Convention speech on Tuesday, when he claimed that the Obama administration’s so-called Iran deal had “eliminated the threat of an Iran with a nuclear weapon.” It didn’t get ... Read More
