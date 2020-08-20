The DNC Meets the Charles Blow Standard for Decency

The Corner

Charles Blow — the New York Times columnist who has mocked Mitt Romney for his “magic underwear” (for which he eventually apologized) and called white women “instruments of terror” — has thoughts on the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and civility.  His Wednesday column in the Times praises the Democrats for “remind[ing] us of what decency looks like, what honesty looks like, what character looks like.” The only aspects of the convention that Blow could bring himself to criticize were the lack of diverse and progressive speakers it has featured and Joe Biden’s night-one assertion that “most cops are good, but the fact is, the bad ones need to be identified and prosecuted,” which Blow has deemed insufficiently condemnatory toward law enforcement.

Some of you may be asking yourselves: “If the Democrats were so decent, wouldn’t they have refrained from using a grieving woman to blame Trump for her father’s death and making her Trump-supporting father into a posthumous political pawn?” If you find yourself asking this question, you must remember that Charles Blow’s standards for respectability are not nearly as high as the average American’s.

The Economy

Scrap the Gap-Year Plans

By
One of the hottest topics among high-school seniors (and the parents thereof) is whether this is a good time to take a “gap” year and delay freshman year until 2021. The motivation to skip next year is clear. Freshman year is a momentous time for everyone who attends college, and a joyful time of exploration. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

History Keeps Proving John Kerry Wrong

By
It took approximately 20 seconds for former secretary of state John Kerry to drop the first flagrant lie in his Democratic National Convention speech on Tuesday, when he claimed that the Obama administration’s so-called Iran deal had “eliminated the threat of an Iran with a nuclear weapon.” It didn’t get ... Read More
