The DNC Meets the Charles Blow Standard for Decency

Charles Blow — the New York Times columnist who has mocked Mitt Romney for his “magic underwear” (for which he eventually apologized) and called white women “instruments of terror” — has thoughts on the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and civility. His Wednesday column in the Times praises the Democrats for “remind[ing] us of what decency looks like, what honesty looks like, what character looks like.” The only aspects of the convention that Blow could bring himself to criticize were the lack of diverse and progressive speakers it has featured and Joe Biden’s night-one assertion that “most cops are good, but the fact is, the bad ones need to be identified and prosecuted,” which Blow has deemed insufficiently condemnatory toward law enforcement.

Some of you may be asking yourselves: “If the Democrats were so decent, wouldn’t they have refrained from using a grieving woman to blame Trump for her father’s death and making her Trump-supporting father into a posthumous political pawn?” If you find yourself asking this question, you must remember that Charles Blow’s standards for respectability are not nearly as high as the average American’s.