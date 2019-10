In the debate last night, Biden said, “George Washington worried on the first time he spoke after being elected president that what we had to worry about is foreign interference in our elections, it was the greatest threat to America.” Does anyone know what he’s talking about? I think Biden must have been thinking of Washington’s Farewell Address, in which he said that “history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of Republican Government.”

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru