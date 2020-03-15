The Corner

Biden Wins the Elbow-Bump Debate Going Away

Biden decisively won tonight because all that mattered was whether or not he had a catastrophic stumble, and he didn’t, and whether or not he turned in a plausible performance, and he did. He was overly defensive and probably created lots of fodder for fact-checkers in the jousting over his record on entitlements, and he went even further left on immigration and fracking for reasons that are hard to fathom. But he won the beginning of the debate over the coronavirus and scored points on Bernie’s foolish call for a political revolution and on his reprehensible praise for Communist dictators. Biden is the presumptive nominee largely because he is the acceptable alternative to Bernie, and most Democrats will probably look at tonight and think he will be able to present himself as an acceptable alternative to Trump, too, in the fall.

Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
National Security & Defense

No to ‘FISA Reform’

By
Thanks to Senators Rand Paul (R., Ken.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah), as well as an amen chorus of Trump loyalists in the House, the president seems poised to fulfill one of the fondest dreams of Clinton and Obama Democrats: Government policy that regards international terrorism as a mere crime, a law-enforcement ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
