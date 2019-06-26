Not Mentioned Once

The extended section on health care reform in tonight’s Democratic debate was striking because it was as if Obamacare — the Affordable Care Act — never happened at all. The exchanges reminded me of the first large Democratic debates in 2008. Only now, a non-fringe candidate, Elizabeth Warren, vows to end private health-insurance plans.

It’s just amazing that the biggest political lift of the last two-term Democratic president isn’t even worth mentioning as we head into the 2020 election. And all the same problems cited in 2008 — uninsured people, rising premiums, administrative overload on sick patients, and rising health-care costs — are still on the to-do list for this party.