The Bernie vs. Bloomberg Scenario

Let’s say Biden performs so poorly in the initial contests, and Sanders so well, that a significant number of Democrats decides that the Vermont senator has to be stopped and the former vice president isn’t the candidate to do the job. Wouldn’t Bloomberg be the strongest candidate for them to get behind? Uniting behind Bloomberg, as opposed to Klobuchar or Buttigieg, wouldn’t require them to convince the party’s big donors to write checks. Bloomberg and Sanders are the two candidates who are guaranteed to have enough money to stay in the primaries as long as they want. The socialist and the billionaire could end up being the last candidates standing.

(I write a column for Bloomberg Opinion, where I’ve written that Biden’s chances of winning the nomination keep being underrated.)