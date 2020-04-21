Democratic Veepstakes: Don’t Forget about Janet Napolitano

Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano poses in New York City, October 18, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

In an article last week on the 2020 Democratic veepstakes, I mentioned the possibility that Joe Biden might consider someone like Nevada senator Catherine Cortez-Masto if he were more interested in getting a boost in the Southwest than the Midwest. Arizona is increasingly competitive in federal elections and could very well be the “tipping point” state in the Electoral College in 2020.

It was an oversight on my part not to mention former two-term Arizona governor Janet Napolitano, who served as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during President Obama’s first term. That résumé would seem to give Napolitano a strong advantage over Democratic freshmen senators from the Southwest (Nevada’s Cortez-Masto and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema) in the middle of a crisis.

Jonathan Rauch makes a strong case for Napolitano in this thread:

Biden's potentially best pick for VP isn't a name in the headlines right now. But you can bet he's considering her. They worked together for five years, and her case is strong. Everyone, case your gaze westward to Janet Napolitano. 1/13 — Jonathan Rauch (@jon_rauch) April 21, 2020

She was a successful state attorney general in Arizona. Then a popular two-term governor. Remember, Az is a red state, but in her re-election bid, she crushed the Republican by almost 2:1. Won every county and every legislative district (unprecedented in Arizona!). 7/13 — Jonathan Rauch (@jon_rauch) April 21, 2020