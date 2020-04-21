The Corner

Elections

Democratic Veepstakes: Don’t Forget about Janet Napolitano

By
Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano poses in New York City, October 18, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

In an article last week on the 2020 Democratic veepstakes, I mentioned the possibility that Joe Biden might consider someone like Nevada senator Catherine Cortez-Masto if he were more interested in getting a boost in the Southwest than the Midwest. Arizona is increasingly competitive in federal elections and could very well be the “tipping point” state in the Electoral College in 2020.

It was an oversight on my part not to mention former two-term Arizona governor Janet Napolitano, who served as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during President Obama’s first term. That résumé would seem to give Napolitano a strong advantage over Democratic freshmen senators from the Southwest (Nevada’s Cortez-Masto and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema) in the middle of a crisis.

Jonathan Rauch makes a strong case for Napolitano in this thread:

Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
