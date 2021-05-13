Democrats Finally Find Something They Don’t Want to Blame on Putin

President Biden delivers remarks in Norfolk, Va., May 3, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Here is Joe Biden on the cyberattack that crippled the Colonial pipeline:

Pres. Biden on Colonial Pipeline hack: "We do not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack—but we do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia." https://t.co/CAHmsNFmcf pic.twitter.com/ex8AfuwIPX — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2021

Now, I suppose the president’s statement is an improvement from the administration’s contention yesterday that a ransomware attack emanating from a foreign actor is merely a “private sector” matter. Though, if our last president had claimed that a pipeline disruption that caused gas lines and skyrocketing prices had nothing to do with the Russian government — even though the group behind the attack, DarkSide, seemingly operates freely in that country — there would be a thermonuclear media meltdown. Biden provided no evidence for his assertion. For five years, there was virtually nothing the panic-mongering press and Democrats wouldn’t blame on the nefarious Russians. The administration, for example, is still defending the debunked Russian bounty story. The media spilled millions of hysterical words convincing Americans that a few Twitter bots and a $200,000 Facebook ad buy was tantamount to Pearl Harbor. At one point, 67 percent of Democrats believed that Russians hacked into machines and changed their votes. Yet, after this, one of most expensive cyberattacks in history, the president simply says Putin — a man he rightly called a “killer” only recently — is innocent. And, so far, everyone seems fine with it. That’s quite the turnaround.