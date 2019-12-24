Democrats Are Flailing on the Economy

My latest Bloomberg Opinion column looks at what the Democratic presidential candidates had to say about the economy at last week’s debate.

Democrats are facing a challenge they haven’t confronted since the 1988 presidential election. They are trying to persuade enough Americans to kick a Republican out of the White House even though the economy is doing well. They failed that year – and as their latest presidential debate showed, so far they haven’t figured out how to meet the challenge this time either. . . .