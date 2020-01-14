The Corner

The Democrats Are Out of Touch on the Economy

Buttigeg, tonight, said that the Dow Jones was up but people still felt down. Biden said that everyone but the rich is getting clobbered. And they’re the two leading candidates in the “moderate lane.”

These remarks don’t reflect the actual economic statistics, and they don’t reflect the public’s assessment of the economy either. The economy’s condition is helping President Trump’s campaign. Democrats can’t do a lot about that fact, but denying reality seems like a good way to compound the problem.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

