The Corner

Economy & Business

Democrats’ Paid-Leave Plan Is Underfunded

By

The FAMILY Act is a Democratic bill to provide paid leave to new parents (and others). It would guarantee twelve weeks of leave for those who have babies, and it would collect a 0.4 percent payroll tax to fund the benefit.

Comments

A new report from the CBO, however, says the payroll tax doesn’t actually cover the cost:

CBO estimates that enacting the bill would increase direct spending by $547 billion over the 2020-2030 period — $521 billion for benefits and $27 billion for program administration (see Table 1). JCT estimates that enacting the payroll tax would increase net federal revenues by $319 billion over the 2020-2030 period. (The new payroll tax would raise a total of $361 billion over the period, but that amount would be offset by a reduction of $42 billion in income tax revenues.) In total, we estimate that the bill would increase the deficit by $228 billion over the 2020-2030 period.

In other words, the bill is only 58 percent funded. Some very rough back-of-the-envelope math suggests the annual cost amounts to about $350 per worker in the U.S., while the tax would collect more like $200 per worker per year.

The true cost matters a lot, because polling from the Cato Institute shows that Americans’ support for paid leave changes a lot depending on what they’re asked to give up and whether the benefit increases the deficit:

The survey found 54 percent of Americans would be willing to pay $200 a year in higher taxes, a low‐​end estimate for a 12‐​week federal paid leave program. However, majorities of Americans would oppose establishing a federal paid leave program if it cost them $450 a year in higher taxes (52 percent opposed) or $1,200 a year in higher taxes (56 percent opposed), the mid‐​range and high‐​range cost estimates respectively. . . . Americans also oppose (57 percent) borrowing money to pay for a federal paid leave program.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Sentencing Fiasco

By
The first thing to grasp about the Roger Stone sentencing fiasco is that Stone, even accepting the worst plausible gloss on his crimes, is a 67-year-old nonviolent first offender. If the criminal-justice “reform” fad were authentic, and not a stratagem of social-justice warriors who have taken Washington’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Sentencing Fiasco

By
The first thing to grasp about the Roger Stone sentencing fiasco is that Stone, even accepting the worst plausible gloss on his crimes, is a 67-year-old nonviolent first offender. If the criminal-justice “reform” fad were authentic, and not a stratagem of social-justice warriors who have taken Washington’s ... Read More
Elections

What If It’s Bernie?

By
Senator Bernie Sanders, the professing socialist from Vermont, is not a member of the Democratic Party, but he is at the moment the leading candidate to win that party’s presidential nomination in 2020. He is an ideological outlier who speaks more openly about a particular -ism — socialism, in this case — ... Read More
Elections

What If It’s Bernie?

By
Senator Bernie Sanders, the professing socialist from Vermont, is not a member of the Democratic Party, but he is at the moment the leading candidate to win that party’s presidential nomination in 2020. He is an ideological outlier who speaks more openly about a particular -ism — socialism, in this case — ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Downward Go the Democrats

By
Editor’s note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden’s decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Downward Go the Democrats

By
Editor’s note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden’s decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Elections

Hunter Biden’s Devastating Influence

By
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day — grab roses or chocolate or something on the way home from work today. They’ll be more expensive tomorrow. On the menu today: the fair question of whether Hunter Biden cost his father the Democratic nomination; Bernie Sanders warns Democrats not to try any funny business at ... Read More
Elections

Hunter Biden’s Devastating Influence

By
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day — grab roses or chocolate or something on the way home from work today. They’ll be more expensive tomorrow. On the menu today: the fair question of whether Hunter Biden cost his father the Democratic nomination; Bernie Sanders warns Democrats not to try any funny business at ... Read More