Democrats Revive an Obama Myth

Democrats are claiming that the Obama years proved that it’s a mistake to try to work with Republicans on COVID relief. They have to indulge in a lot of revisionist history to justify their partisanship. My latest Bloomberg Opinion column corrects the record.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru