Democrats vs. Business, Markets, Reality

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke admitted on Wednesday that under his federal gun "buyback" plan, police officers would go to the homes of those gun owners who refused to sell their weapons to the government in order to "recover" the banned semi-automatic rifles.
"What's the next step for the ...
With apologies to Margaret Atwood and a thousand other dystopian novelists, we do not have to theorize about what an American police state would look like, because we know what it looks like: the airport, that familiar totalitarian environment where Americans are disarmed, stripped of their privacy, divested of ...
The October Democratic presidential-primary debate finally brought a genuine surprise, in that a pair of second-tier candidates who were in danger of being forgotten woke up, smelled the coffee, and brought their A-games: Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Considering how other second-tier candidates have turned ...
Kamala Harris briefly surged in the Democratic primary after after she successfully deployed a premeditated attack on Joe Biden’s record on busing during the first debate. Harris faded after she backtracked on forced busing, a deeply unpopular policy no one really wants to reinstate in 2019, and then she tried ...
Outrage met Donald Trump’s supposedly rash decision to pull back U.S. troops from possible confrontational zones between our Kurdish friends in Syria and Recep Erdogan’s expeditionary forces.
Turkey claims that it will punish the Syrian Kurds for a variety of supposed provocations, including aiding and ...
So, LeBron James claimed that Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey was simply “misinformed or not really educated on the situation” when he tweeted his support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
“I don’t want to get into a feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at ...
Democratic city councilman Fernando Cabrera sounds like a New Yorker. He’s speaking fast when I reach him by phone Monday, rattling off the myriad differences between himself and the woman he’s challenging for the Democratic primary nomination for New York’s 14th district: Representative Alexandria ...
Presidential aspirant Beto O’Rourke, thrashing about in an attempt to be noticed, says tax exemptions should be denied to churches and other institutions that oppose same-sex marriage. O’Rourke’s suggestion, and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren’s plan to tax the “excessive” exercise of a First ...
One of the reasons border apprehensions have dropped from their alarming peak in May is that Mexico has been pretty aggressive in stopping third-country nationals from traversing its territory on their way north to make bogus asylum claims so they can be released into the U.S.
But why has Mexico been willing ...
