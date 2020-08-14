The Corner

Culture

Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today: Dems for Life Tries Again, 107 and Survives Coronavirus & More (August 13, 2020)

By

1.

2. Democrats for Life urge DNC to change party platform on abortion

3. After Beirut blast, what some Lebanese Christians are doing to help their neighbors

4. CDC: One quarter of young adults contemplated suicide during pandemic

5.

6.

7. Ex-archbishop in Chile dies before facing trial for sex abuse

8. Nearly 800 inmates in the Century Correctional Institution test positive for COVID-19

9. ‘This definitely helps’: After aging out of foster care, young adult experiences benefits of housing program

10.

Comments

11. US Senator Asks Attorney General to Fight Anti-Catholic Vandalism

12. Angela, 107, ‘is Britain’s oldest virus survivor’

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Bigotry

By
Someone might want to remind Joe Biden, who’s just picked progressive California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, that his vice-president-to-be believes Catholics are unfit to serve in our nation’s courts. (Biden, of course, as I considered at length on the homepage today, has spent his entire ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Bigotry

By
Someone might want to remind Joe Biden, who’s just picked progressive California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, that his vice-president-to-be believes Catholics are unfit to serve in our nation’s courts. (Biden, of course, as I considered at length on the homepage today, has spent his entire ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Party of Lincoln

By
Paradoxical as it might seem, the greatness of Abraham Lincoln has actually been obscured by his posthumous elevation to the rank of stone-hewn demigod. The man described by Leo Tolstoy is the one most Americans imagine when the name of our sixteenth president is invoked — the civic savior sent to water the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Party of Lincoln

By
Paradoxical as it might seem, the greatness of Abraham Lincoln has actually been obscured by his posthumous elevation to the rank of stone-hewn demigod. The man described by Leo Tolstoy is the one most Americans imagine when the name of our sixteenth president is invoked — the civic savior sent to water the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Jerry Falwell Jr.: Failed Institutionalist

By
In December 2015, I sat with about 10,000 other students in Liberty University’s Vines Center for one of the thrice weekly Convocations, this one featuring remarks by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s president, chancellor, and son of its famous founder. It was already well-known by the student body that for ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Jerry Falwell Jr.: Failed Institutionalist

By
In December 2015, I sat with about 10,000 other students in Liberty University’s Vines Center for one of the thrice weekly Convocations, this one featuring remarks by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s president, chancellor, and son of its famous founder. It was already well-known by the student body that for ... Read More