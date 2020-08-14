Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today: Dems for Life Tries Again, 107 and Survives Coronavirus & More (August 13, 2020)

1.
I still cannot get over how absolutely and utterly terrifying this description of life in Xinjiang is.
This isn't some hypothetical future sci-fi dystopia. This is today, right now.https://t.co/bS0Vnyzkcj pic.twitter.com/70QVjGan2P
2. Democrats for Life urge DNC to change party platform on abortion
3. After Beirut blast, what some Lebanese Christians are doing to help their neighbors
4. CDC: One quarter of young adults contemplated suicide during pandemic
5.
despair is a plague. check in on your people. https://t.co/n2wsAoznbT
6.
Close the strip clubs. https://t.co/sXnzKX8fw3
7. Ex-archbishop in Chile dies before facing trial for sex abuse
8. Nearly 800 inmates in the Century Correctional Institution test positive for COVID-19
9. ‘This definitely helps’: After aging out of foster care, young adult experiences benefits of housing program
10.
New podcast is up. @ianvrowe and I talk about racial disparities in foster care and inspiring personal agency in kids https://t.co/qHCUIXw6QT via @AEI @IWF @JohnHMcWhorter @jasonrileywsj @KayHymowitz @CaitlinPacific
11. US Senator Asks Attorney General to Fight Anti-Catholic Vandalism
12. Angela, 107, ‘is Britain’s oldest virus survivor’