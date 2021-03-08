Derek Chauvin Trial Delayed

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the first of the trials arising out of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin.

Jury selection was scheduled to get underway this morning. Judge Peter Cahill has postponed it until at least tomorrow, but the delay could be longer — maybe much longer.

As I outlined in this column on Sunday, the controversy stems from the third-degree murder charge, which is alleged under the “depraved indifference” homicide statute. It is one of three counts against Chauvin, the others being second-degree murder (i.e., unintentionally killing Floyd while in the …