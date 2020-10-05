Despising Trump

In an interview, Senator Ted Cruz tried to explain the evolution in the jurisprudence of Chief Justice John Roberts. Cruz has some history with Roberts — both having clerked in the Supreme Court. Cruz speculated that the motivation behind Roberts’s change was “personal” and that “John despises Donald Trump.”

He added, “It is difficult to come up with two human beings more antithetical than John Roberts and Donald Trump, in every respect.”

Advertisement

I suspect Cruz is correct that Roberts has gotten more creative in his rulings and that he probably doesn’t much admire Donald Trump. Judges exist in a social milieu. And it’s only human to wonder if members of the Chevy Chase Club are really willing to cross polite opinion when it matters.

But, doesn’t Cruz despise Donald Trump? I remember what Cruz said at the start of the 2016 campaign and what he said at the end of it:

Beginning: “Sorry to disappoint — @realDonaldTrump is terrific. #DealWithIt”

Advertisement

End: “I’m going to tell you what I really think of Donald Trump . . . The man is utterly amoral. Morality does not exist for him.”

I always felt that Trump’s manifest faults drove Cruz to “get real,” And that, considering what Trump did to Cruz during the campaign, nobody should hold it against Cruz for despising Donald Trump. But, I don’t think Cruz has changed his fundamental views in light of Trump.