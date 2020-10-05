The Corner

U.S.

Despising Trump

By

In an interview, Senator Ted Cruz tried to explain the evolution in the jurisprudence of Chief Justice John Roberts. Cruz has some history with Roberts — both having clerked in the Supreme Court. Cruz speculated that the motivation behind Roberts’s change was “personal” and that “John despises Donald Trump.”

He added, “It is difficult to come up with two human beings more antithetical than John Roberts and Donald Trump, in every respect.”

I suspect Cruz is correct that Roberts has gotten more creative in his rulings and that he probably doesn’t much admire Donald Trump. Judges exist in a social milieu. And it’s only human to wonder if members of the Chevy Chase Club are really willing to cross polite opinion when it matters.

But, doesn’t Cruz despise Donald Trump? I remember what Cruz said at the start of the 2016 campaign and what he said at the end of it:

Beginning: “Sorry to disappoint — @realDonaldTrump is terrific. #DealWithIt”

End: “I’m going to tell you what I really think of Donald Trump . . . The man is utterly amoral. Morality does not exist for him.”

I always felt that Trump’s manifest faults drove Cruz to “get real,” And that, considering what Trump did to Cruz during the campaign, nobody should hold it against Cruz for despising Donald Trump. But, I don’t think Cruz has changed his fundamental views in light of Trump.

White House

HIPAA Applies to the President, Too

By
On the menu today: HIPAA, the American Medical Association’s code of ethics, and other factors that prevent the president’s doctor, Sean Conley, from revealing too many details of President Trump’s condition without the patient’s permission; wondering just how reliable the rapid tests used by the White ... Read More
Law & the Courts

To Save the Lie, Lie Some More

By
Slate's Mark Joseph Stern is upset by Justices Thomas and Alito, who have today issued a warning about a problem that has been obvious to everyone since at least 2015: https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1313110698201841665 By "jaw-dropping rant," Stern means that Thomas and Alito outlined calmly why it ... Read More
U.S.

Gavin Newsom’s Art of the Diversion

By
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ... Read More
Elections

Vote by Mail: The Unintended Consequences

By
As chairman of the U.S. Federal Election Commission, I’ve read with growing concern the recent number of stories concerning “vote-by-mail” for this November’s general election. Having practiced election law for almost two decades, served as the general counsel for the Texas secretary of state, been ... Read More
