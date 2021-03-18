DHS Secretary Mayorkas: Sorry About Those COVID-Positive Migrants We Released

During yesterday’s hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee, newly confirmed Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted that the federal government had released migrants without testing them for COVID-19, and in that in one situation in Brownsville, Texas, earlier this month, migrants who tested positive for coronavirus were released and merely urged to quarantine.

Representative Andrew Clyde, a Republican from Georgia, began by noting that all international travelers entering or reentering the U.S. are required to demonstrate that they have tested negative within the past three days to enter the country, and contended that DHS was enforcing a more …