The Corner

Elections

Did Bernie Tell Warren a Woman Can’t Win?

By
Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Mich., July 30, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

CNN is out with a report saying that Bernie told Elizabeth Warren in a private meeting that a woman can’t win. The story relies on anonymous sources who weren’t in the meeting — “two people Warren spoke with directly soon after the encounter, and two people familiar with the meeting” — and Bernie’s denial is full-throated.

Whom to believe? Noah Pollack tweeted a sharp take from a Senate aide: “this s*** is hilarious because it sounds like both something Bernie would say and Elizabeth Warren would make up.”

We haven’t heard from Warren directly, but if she doesn’t back it up, she’s going to look terrible, because the leak clearly came from her camp. Even if she does back it up, her past fabulism and the fact this is coming out when Bernie has eclipsed her in a lot of polling will undermine her credibility.

Comments

Meanwhile, Tim Carney reminds us that believing it’s harder for a woman to win isn’t exactly a hate crime, or wasn’t prior to this flare-up:

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
World

Brand Sussex

By
Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. First, there is our own Maddy Kearns, who has some advice for Markle. On Twitter, Antonia Garcia Martinez smartly observed: “The fact royals opt out of an hereditary aristocracy to launch some direct-to-consumer, spun-bulls***, goop-style lifestyle ... Read More
World

Brand Sussex

By
Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. First, there is our own Maddy Kearns, who has some advice for Markle. On Twitter, Antonia Garcia Martinez smartly observed: “The fact royals opt out of an hereditary aristocracy to launch some direct-to-consumer, spun-bulls***, goop-style lifestyle ... Read More