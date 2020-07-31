Did Biden Open the Door to School Choice?

Max Eden writes optimistically that Biden

appears to have proposed — without quite realizing it — the largest expansion of federal school choice in American history. Last week, the Biden campaign promised to extend a refundable tax credit of up to $8,000 to cover child-care expenses for kids 13 and younger; families making up to $125,000 annually would be eligible. While Biden almost certainly does not intend for his proposal to underwrite a mass exodus from traditional public schools, the plan could assist parents who want to join with other families to find better educational alternatives. Given the blurry line between schooling and child care — as illustrated by school districts that remain officially “closed,” even as schools charge parents for “child care” — it’s hard to see how regulators could maintain a credible distinction.

Eden goes on to suggest that Republicans advance legislation that puts this theory to the test.

If any such credit goes to kids below school age, though, it’s important that parents who watch them at home be eligible.