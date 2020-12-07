Did Focusing on Health Care Actually Hurt Democrats in 2020?

In the aftermath of a disappointing year in the down-ticket races, some Democrats are grumbling that the party’s focus on health care in 2020 was a mistake, and cost them votes among voters who were more worried about the state of the economy.

Perhaps Democrats have misheard what the voters are saying about health care for several cycles now. I suspect it’s quite easy to find a survey result or focus-group discussion indicating that an overwhelming majority of Americans find health care “important.” Few Americans would ever want to say that they don’t care about their health, or the health of …