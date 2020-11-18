Diebold Redux

The Journal has a good editorial on the allegation, promoted most prominently by the president himself and lawyer Sidney Powell, that Dominion Voting switched millions of votes from Trump to Biden. It’s not unusual for the losing side in an election to fasten on conspiracy theories to explain defeat; after 2004, many Democrats thought Diebold voting machines were used to steal the election. It is unusual to have such a theory broadcast so openly, let alone by the president of the United States. Powell has promised to unleash “the kraken” on this issue, but so far hasn’t unleashed anything.

