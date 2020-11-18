Diebold Redux

The Corner

The Journal has a good editorial on the allegation, promoted most prominently by the president himself and lawyer Sidney Powell, that Dominion Voting switched millions of votes from Trump to Biden. It’s not unusual for the losing side in an election to fasten on conspiracy theories to explain defeat; after 2004, many Democrats thought Diebold voting machines were used to steal the election. It is unusual to have such a theory broadcast so openly, let alone by the president of the United States. Powell has promised to unleash “the kraken” on this issue, but so far hasn’t unleashed anything.

 

Elections

A Twist in the Georgia Recount

By
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
Religion

Convert Me If You Can

By
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
U.S.

The Failure of Black Lives Matter

By
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
