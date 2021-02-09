Dismay at Ismay

David Ismay, the Undersecretary for Climate Change for Massachusetts, told a group of environmental activists in Vermont in late January that most emissions in his state “come from residential heating and passenger vehicles.” They “come from you, the person across the street, the senior on fixed income, right. . . . There is no bad guy left, at least in Massachusetts to point the finger at, to turn the screws on, and you know, break their will, so they stop emitting. That’s you, we have to break your will, right? I can’t even say that publicly.”

Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, has rebuked Ismay for the remarks but kept him in place. Paul Diego Craney, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, tells me over email, “It’s frightening to think an official so high up in the Baker administration is bragging to an out of state group about the economic pain he wants to inflict on the very people who he’s supposed to work for. Remarks like this have no place in state government. Ismay should be dismissed from his position in state government, as he’s clearly demonstrated he does not have the best interests of the residents of Massachusetts at heart.”