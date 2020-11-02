Diversity at Slate

The Corner

A Slate headline: “Most Slate Staffers Are Voting for Biden—but Not All of Us.”

Another way of writing the same headline: “Not One Slate Staffer Is Voting for Trump, But At Least One Is Voting for the Green Party Candidate.”

It is of some interest that National Review, an explicitly conservative journal of opinion, has more political diversity among its contributors than does Slate, which, unless I have missed something, still presents itself as a conventional news source rather than as a journal of left-wing advocacy such as The Nation or The New Republic. The New York Times does not have one pro-Trump columnist on its pages.

The people who like to lecture us about diversity enforce homogeneity. That maybe doesn’t whack the irony meter quite as hard as The Atlantic’s being obliged to withdraw Ruth Shalit’s phonied-up report about the desperation of “late-stage meritocracy” — I suppose Ruth Shalit is the person you consult about meritocracy when Jared Kushner is unavailable — but the moral hollowness and intellectual brittleness of the American press is almost as pronounced as the mediocrity of its writing.

