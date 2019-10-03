The Corner

Education

A Harvard Dean Applauds a Yale Dean’s Assessment of ‘Diversity’

By
Students on the campus of Harvard University in 2009 (File photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Former Yale Law School dean Anthony Kronman has recently written a gutsy book entitled The Assault on American Excellence. I say “gutsy” because in elite academic circles these days, even the slightest dissent from the idea that the quest for more diversity is always good, always a step toward social justice is apt to land you in hot water with the “progressives.” Kronman does more than slightly dissent. He argues that the diversity mania has been quite harmful.

The Martin Center was fortunate enough to get former Harvard dean Harry Lewis, author of a splendid book himself (Excellence Without a Soul), to review Kronman’s book and today we publish his review.

American colleges and universities have been dominated by a “diversity” agenda since the 1978 Bakke case, where Justice Powell’s lone opinion was the fulcrum for the Court, an opinion in which he suggested off-hand that it might be all right for schools to use race as a small “plus-factor” to achieve some possible educational benefits from having a more diverse student body. That has had very harmful consequences. Lewis writes,  “Most of all, Kronman argues, Powell’s pretext for considering race in college admissions has created a generation of academic liars, who are doing pretty much what Powell said they couldn’t with admissions while using his loophole as an excuse for doing it.” That is to say, college officials say that they run their preference programs in order to improve the climate for learning when what they’re actually doing is just seeking racial quotas.

The harmful effects have rippled throughout our campuses. Among them is speech.  “Diversity has both sensitized and numbed the ears of everyone on campus” Lewis writes. “Whether or not “the most qualified person should get the job” is offensive speech, ‘I hope a diverse person will get the job’ is abominable.” And it leads to a huge waste of money:  “Diversity training is ubiquitous, never mind that that such crash courses, part of a multibillion-dollar diversity industry, seem to have little lasting effect and may even be counterproductive.”

Comments

Kronman and Lewis also see the damage that racial preferences for “diversity” do to the students who are given places in elite colleges where they aren’t really academically competitive. As Lewis says, “This preparation bias is unfair but does not excite outrage, even though nothing makes students feel less ‘included and belonging’ than to lack the educational background of their classmates.”

If the U.S. ever breaks free of its diversity mania, the forthright views of a few people like Anthony Kronman and Harry Lewis will no doubt play an important role.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

U.S.

NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0

By
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
Education

Unrest and Inaction at Notre Dame

By
All is not well at my alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. A couple of weeks ago, anonymous students put up unauthorized posters on campus that read “There’s queer blood on homophobic hands,” suggesting that Notre Dame students, faculty, and alumni were responsible for violence. Here’s more on the ... Read More
U.S.

Here Comes Bush . . . ?

By
A source in Texas told me that George P. Bush, currently the state’s land commissioner, already is running a quiet campaign for lieutenant governor. His people would not exactly confirm that, but what they did say was, in a sense, more interesting: Who says it’s lieutenant governor? “While he wouldn’t ... Read More
U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More
White House

The Senate Should Change Its Rules on Impeachment

By
Now that the House has launched an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, the Senate should reform its antiquated rules for the looming trial. Under current procedures, a trial produces the worst of both worlds. If the House has a flimsy case, the Senate must still put the country through the wrenching, ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: The Most Unsettling of All Comic-Book Movies

By
Where does evil come from? Joker offers the most banal answer imaginable -- budget cuts for social workers -- but it’s a devastatingly effective portrait of a serial killer in formation, bringing to mind a long, sickening line of American psychos. More than any comic-book movie to date, Joker, directed with ... Read More