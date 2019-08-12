The Corner

Education

Do Early College Programs Pay Off?

By

A number of states have adopted early college programs that allow students to take some college courses while they’re still in high school. The idea sounds good, but does it work — that is, do those students get through college sooner and at a higher rate?

In today’s Martin Center article, Shannon Watkins looks at the evidence from North Carolina.

Comments

The answer to the question, she writes, is that we still don’t know. The data are questionable and there’s a serious problem of design in that the state’s program is targeted at low-income students.

Watkins concludes: “In the end, the data, although imperfect, suggest that early college may be a fruitful academic innovation and worth state investment. But in order to really know whether it offers the distinct academic advantages that its advocates claim, more research that looks at students’ actual learning outcomes is needed. Otherwise, it might just become another way to funnel underprepared students into college.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the director of research for the John William Pope Center for Higher Education Policy.

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Greatest War Movie Ever Made

By
The second-to-last comment made by Colonel Walter E. Kurtz is this: “Their commanders won’t allow them to write ‘F***’ on their airplanes because it’s obscene.” In Apocalypse Now we’ve seen a cavalry officer wipe out a village and call in a napalm strike to make a beach safe for surfing. We’ve ... Read More
U.S.

Against Universal Background Checks

By
Mitch McConnell has confirmed that when the Senate reconvenes in September to discuss new federal gun-control measures, “universal background checks” will “lead the discussion.” If that is the case, the Senate should listen carefully to the proposals on offer, and then politely decline to ... Read More
Elections

Doxing Trump Donors Is Just the Beginning

By
Representative Joaquin Castro, doxing Trump donors on Twitter — “Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders’” — has given us that teachable moment. Laws mandating disclosure ... Read More