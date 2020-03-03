The Corner

Do the Democrats Need Massive Turnout in 2020?

Voters cast their ballots to vote in state and local elections at Robious Elementary School in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia, U.S. November 5, 2019.

Rolling Stone: “Faced with an incumbent president whose supporters are dedicated to the point of fanaticism, Democrats need massive, if not record-breaking, voter turnout in November to pry Donald Trump out of the White House.”

None of the 2020 Democratic candidates was ever likely to generate the excitement on par with Barack Obama in 2008, the first African-American presidential candidate with a real chance of winning. (Sorry, Jesse Jackson.) But do the Democrats need massive or record-breaking turnout to beat Trump in November?

The answer hinges on whether they believe the former Obama voters who flipped to Trump in 2016 can be motivated to flip back to the Democrats, or whether those voters have become Trump loyalists now.

The Trump administration will make a clear argument to these voters: Whatever you think of Trump’s attitude, style, or Twitter comments, he’s delivered 6.6 million new jobs, faster wage growth, rising 401(k)s, a bunch of dead terrorists, and so on.

(It’s worth keeping in mind that the Obama voters who stayed home in 2016 are almost as large a demographic: “While 9 percent of Obama 2012 voters went for Mr. Trump in 2016, 7 percent — that’s more than four million missing voters — stayed home. Three percent voted for a third-party candidate.”)

If you believe that Bernie Sanders and his style of populist anger is the right way to win back Obama voters who drifted to Trump, there’s logic to nominating the Vermont senator. Most polls put Sanders ahead of Trump in Michigan. (Most polling put Clinton ahead of Trump in Michigan as well, but by a smaller margin; Trump won by three-tenths of one percent.) By contrast, Wisconsin looks like a jump ball.

Sanders narrowly leads in Pennsylvania, too, but Democrats there think that a Sanders fracking ban proposal will just kill them there. Similarly, his comments defending Castro probably make Florida unwinnable.

The problem is that Sanders costs Democrats votes in other demographics. He frightens suburbanites and destroys down-ticket Democrats in red states. One poll suggested Sanders could have a tough time carrying Delaware. (Lot of bankers, financial industry, and health-insurance employees in that state.) The most recent poll suggests New Hampshire would be a toss-up in a Sanders-Trump race, and an earlier one put Trump narrowly ahead.

By the end of tonight or tomorrow morning, we will have turnout numbers for another 15 states and be able to compare them to Democratic turnout numbers from 2008 and 2016. So far, the Democratic turnout in the first four primaries is pretty “meh”, particularly if you believe the outrages of the Trump era should have the party’s grassroots ready to march barefoot across broken glass to vote. Turnout was okay but somewhat disappointing in Iowa and Nevada, New Hampshire was a record (but probably ought to be, considering the growth in eligible voters since the 2008 record), and pretty good in South Carolina.

But none of those numbers suggests that Bernie Sanders is ready to lead a tidal wave of new voters to the polls in November.

Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
Elections

Bye, Buttigieg

By
Pete Buttigieg is leaving the presidential race. His decision comes as a surprise; this morning, his campaign was still urging supporters to get out the vote on Super Tuesday. A decent number of Buttigieg supporters are now up for grabs in the Super Tuesday states. Buttigieg is at 13.3 percent in the ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

The Worm Has Turned in the Democratic Race

By
The establishment has consolidated incredibly rapidly around Joe Biden after his South Carolina triumph. Most importantly, Amy Klobuchar and Peter Buttigieg have both dropped out and are endorsing him. Part of the reason it was difficult to see anyone stopping Bernie was that it was hard to figure how the ... Read More
