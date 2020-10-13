The Corner

Do You Even Article V, Bro?

An actor tweets:

Interesting. I like asking actors if they’ve ever read the Constitution or learned what the term “originalist” means, because, at least in the case of Bradley Whitford, the answer seems to be “no.”

The central originalist argument is that the Supreme Court should not act as a council of revision that takes it upon itself to amend the Constitution according to its preferences, but, rather, that it should wait for the people to make changes to the text using the amendment process that is laid out in Article V. In 1920, the public did just that when it ratified the 19th Amendment, which extended the right to vote to women. Were Amy Coney Barrett to be asked what that provision means, she would refer back to the text, which reads:

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation

And, because she is an originalist, she would rule that this amendment means that:

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation

This is really not that difficult.

Law & the Courts

The Founders Wanted You to Own an AR-15

By
In his questioning of Amy Coney Barrett regarding an Indiana case about a non-violent felon and his constitutional right to bear arms, Illinois senator Dick Durbin dropped numerous false claims about Chicago gun crimes. But he topped it all off with one of the most egregiously inane arguments used against the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Sheldon Whitehouse’s Funhouse Math

By
Rhode Island Democratic senator Sheldon Whitehouse was in full-bore conspiracy-theorist mode today, to the point where he did not even allow Amy Coney Barrett to answer a single question during his time speaking. Senate Republicans were ready -- Ben Sasse cracked that Whitehouse was using "Beautiful Mind ... Read More
NR Webathon

We’ve Got Amy’s Back

By
President Trump has, once again, nominated an extremely capable jurist who will protect the Constitution potentially for decades hence, and she’s an accomplished woman of the highest integrity. So, predictably, Amy Coney Barrett has been the subject of all sorts of misleading attacks, and progressives have ... Read More
U.S.

Optimism Is in the Air

By
On the menu today: a striking note of optimism about our fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and a declaration that the U.S. government's “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine-development program is “working with remarkable efficiency”; wondering who the true anti-vaccination crowd is now; a cautionary note ... Read More
