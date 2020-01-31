The Corner

Law & the Courts

Doctors Who Euthanized Autistic Woman Found Not Guilty

By

I told ya.

When a Dutch doctor was found not guilty of murder — and indeed, praised by the court — after she euthanized an Alzheimer’s patient struggling to stay alive and being held down by her family, I knew Belgian judges would not punish three doctors involved in the voluntary euthanasia killing of Tine Nys, who had autism and experienced severe depression. Yup. From the Time story:

The criminal complaint by the family was only granted on appeal after it was first rejected by a lower court.

It was something that riled the defense lawyers, some of whom thought there were conservative political forces at work to bring the case to the court where a citizens’ jury would rule on the case.

“This is relief for all doctors who have to carry out such tough tasks,” said defense lawyer Walter Van Steenbrugge. “If this would have gone the other way, so many doctors would have been in real deep trouble,” he said, implying few would want to risk assisting in euthanasia if it meant that they could face manslaughter charges.

So, letting doctors euthanize with impunity is preferable to allowing conservative political forces — hide the children! from exercising at least some restraint on the euthanasia imperative.

Disgusting but unsurprising. After the Dutch and now Belgian refusals to convict, don’t expect any other death doctors to ever be prosecuted no matter how far they seem to stray from legally accepted euthanasia practices.

Comments

Do you now see that protective guidelines and so-called restrictions advocates that solemnly promise they will protect against abuse are mere useless veneer? Once medicalized killing becomes legal and societally accepted, death becomes the prime paradigm rather than protecting the lives of vulnerable people.

Those with eyes to see, let them see.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Media

The Death of Cable News in One Clip

By
This video of Don Lemon and co., which is rocketing around the Internet this morning, reflects perfectly what I was getting at when I proposed that the media writ large has failed to live up to the challenge that President Trump presents. https://twitter.com/SteveKrak/status/1221988232528826369 CNN, from ... Read More
Media

The Death of Cable News in One Clip

By
This video of Don Lemon and co., which is rocketing around the Internet this morning, reflects perfectly what I was getting at when I proposed that the media writ large has failed to live up to the challenge that President Trump presents. https://twitter.com/SteveKrak/status/1221988232528826369 CNN, from ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Questions That Need Answering

By
We have at last reached the impeachment trial phase in which senators are given the opportunity to address questions to each side. Questions by the Republicans and Democrats are to be submitted and vetted by their respective leadership to avoid duplication and irrelevancy. They will then be submitted to Chief ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Questions That Need Answering

By
We have at last reached the impeachment trial phase in which senators are given the opportunity to address questions to each side. Questions by the Republicans and Democrats are to be submitted and vetted by their respective leadership to avoid duplication and irrelevancy. They will then be submitted to Chief ... Read More
Media

It’s Jussie Smollett Day

By
‘If your mother says she loves you, check it out.” This sound advice, handed down by generations of crusty newspaper editors with unkempt hair and mustard stains on their ties, used to serve reporters well. At the City News Bureau of Chicago, which for decades steered coverage for area reporters, the legend ... Read More
Media

It’s Jussie Smollett Day

By
‘If your mother says she loves you, check it out.” This sound advice, handed down by generations of crusty newspaper editors with unkempt hair and mustard stains on their ties, used to serve reporters well. At the City News Bureau of Chicago, which for decades steered coverage for area reporters, the legend ... Read More