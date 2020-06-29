Does Anyone Fear a Candidate Who’s Sleepy?

Obviously, if Trump is going to win in November he’s going to have to disqualify Joe Biden, which is going to be much harder than it was with Hillary. Check out the poll numbers in here:

“We need to be demonizing him,” said a Republican lawmaker who talks regularly to Trump. The lawmaker said “Sleepy Joe” sounds harmless, congenial and low key. “Sleepy probably sounds nice to a lot of people right now, with everything that’s going on,” he said.

In April’s NBC/WSJ poll, only 25% of voters held a “very negative” view of Biden. In the NBC/WSJ poll of April 2016, meanwhile, 42% of voters held a “very negative” view of Hillary Clinton. Trump’s figure is similar to Clinton’s — around 43% of voters today say they hold a “very negative” view of him (53% were “very negative” on Trump in April 2016).

In recent days, Trump has sought to cast a more sinister light over Biden, replacing “Sleepy Joe” with “Corrupt Joe,” the Washington Post first reported.

Behind the scenes: Trump’s aides say it will be harder to make Biden widely despised than it was with Clinton, who was a conservative media target for decades.