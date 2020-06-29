The Corner

Elections

Does Anyone Fear a Candidate Who’s Sleepy?

By

Obviously, if Trump is going to win in November he’s going to have to disqualify Joe Biden, which is going to be much harder than it was with Hillary. Check out the poll numbers in here:

“We need to be demonizing him,” said a Republican lawmaker who talks regularly to Trump. The lawmaker said “Sleepy Joe” sounds harmless, congenial and low key. “Sleepy probably sounds nice to a lot of people right now, with everything that’s going on,” he said.

  • In April’s NBC/WSJ poll, only 25% of voters held a “very negative” view of Biden. In the NBC/WSJ poll of April 2016, meanwhile, 42% of voters held a “very negative” view of Hillary Clinton. Trump’s figure is similar to Clinton’s — around 43% of voters today say they hold a “very negative” view of him (53% were “very negative” on Trump in April 2016).
  • In recent days, Trump has sought to cast a more sinister light over Biden, replacing “Sleepy Joe” with “Corrupt Joe,” the Washington Post first reported.

Behind the scenes: Trump’s aides say it will be harder to make Biden widely despised than it was with Clinton, who was a conservative media target for decades.

  • “You’re not going to make Joe Biden hated personally,” said a source involved in the internal discussions. “You can’t do it through personality.”
  • So they will try to argue that he wouldn’t really be in charge. “You’ve got to make it so that a vote for Joe Biden isn’t a vote for Joe Biden, it’s really a vote for his radical left-wing puppet masters,” the source said.
Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Roberts Misrules

By
The Constitution does not prohibit Louisiana from requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges in hospitals near where they operate. We know this fact from reading it; from the debates over the ratification of its provisions, none of which suggest that anyone believed that it could be used in such a ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Roberts Misrules

By
The Constitution does not prohibit Louisiana from requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges in hospitals near where they operate. We know this fact from reading it; from the debates over the ratification of its provisions, none of which suggest that anyone believed that it could be used in such a ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Roberts vs. Burke

By
Chief Justice John Roberts concurred with the Supreme Court’s liberals today in June Medical Services v. Russo, overturning a Louisiana law that imposed on abortion providers the same modest requirement imposed on all ambulatory care clinics in the state—that they have admitting privileges at a local ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Roberts vs. Burke

By
Chief Justice John Roberts concurred with the Supreme Court’s liberals today in June Medical Services v. Russo, overturning a Louisiana law that imposed on abortion providers the same modest requirement imposed on all ambulatory care clinics in the state—that they have admitting privileges at a local ... Read More
PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
U.S.

The Curse of Identity Politics

By
Yesterday morning, President Trump circulated a video showing a pitched battle at The Villages: a verbal battle between pro-Trumpers and anti-Trumpers. The Villages is a retirement community in Florida, billed as the state’s “Friendliest Hometown.” You would not want to cite that video in support of that ... Read More
U.S.

The Curse of Identity Politics

By
Yesterday morning, President Trump circulated a video showing a pitched battle at The Villages: a verbal battle between pro-Trumpers and anti-Trumpers. The Villages is a retirement community in Florida, billed as the state’s “Friendliest Hometown.” You would not want to cite that video in support of that ... Read More