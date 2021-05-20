Does Joe Biden Think He’s Done Enough to Placate Progressives?

I chatted with our old friend Jonah Goldberg on his podcast Tuesday, and Jonah shared the theory that President Biden and his team around him had spent 2020 preparing to run an executive branch where their ambitions were reined in by divided government – and they’ve been trying to catch up and adapt since the Georgia runoff election returns came in.

“My friend A.B. Stoddard makes the case, I was once completely convinced on, that they [the Biden team] never planned on having control of the Senate, and so they made up a lot of this stuff,” Jonah said, about 45 minutes …