The Corner

Science & Tech

Does South Korea’s COVID-19 Case-Fatality Rate Tell Us Something?

By
A woman wearing a protective face mask at an amusement park in Seoul, South Korea April 30, 2020 (Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)

South Korea has kept its coronavirus outbreak under control with an aggressive regime of testing for infections, tracing the contacts of the infected, and isolating the affected individuals. The nation of 51 million people has had fewer than 11,000 known COVID cases and fewer than 250 known COVID deaths. 

Still, that translates to a crude case-fatality rate of over two percent

It is well known that the true “infection-fatality rate” in every country is significantly lower than the case-fatality rate due to the fact that there are many more undetected cases than undetected deaths.

As Bloomberg Opinion columnist Justin Fox recently reported, the initial round of serological studies that test for coronavirus antibodies — which are being conducted to get a better sense of how many cases are going undetected — point to an infection-fatality rate anywhere between 0.12 percent and 1.08 percent:

So the range of IFRs derived from these surveys so far is 0.12% to 1.08%, and the latter result should probably be given much more credence than the former both because of the false-positives issue described above and the seeming flaws in the calculations used to arrive at 0.12%. The most exhaustive and up-to-date pre-serology-survey estimate of Covid-19’s IFR that I’m aware of, from a peer-reviewed article in Lancet Infectious Diseases by a group of researchers at Imperial College London, is 0.66%. If the IFR of the seasonal flu is 0.04%, these blood surveys show Covid-19 to be anywhere from three times deadlier to 27 times deadlier — and given the incompleteness of current death counts, the true range seems likely to be higher than that.

South Korea seems to be another sign that it is unlikely that the lowest estimate of the infection-fatality rate is correct.

Comments

For the rosiest estimate of a 0.1 percent infection-fatality rate to be correct, then there must be 230,000 infections in South Korea that have gone undetected. That seems unlikely in a country where the outbreak is under control, unless asymptomatic cases almost never infect other people. Still, it’s too early to draw a conclusion, and a serological study testing for coronavirus antibodies in South Korea could help shed more light on the virus’s true fatality rate.

Of course, when thinking about fatality rates, it is important to keep in mind that a virus with a seemingly low fatality rate can kill a lot of people. If 30 percent of Americans are eventually infected with a virus that has a 0.25 percent infection-fatality rate, that would result in a death toll of nearly 250,000 people.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

The Hypocrisy on Tara Reade Is a National Disgrace

By
We do not know whether the accusations that Tara Reade has leveled against Joe Biden are true or false. That is a question of evidence and of inquiry that might be answered as time rolls on. We do know, by contrast, that the double standard that has been exhibited by Biden’s campaign and by the political press ... Read More
Elections

The Hypocrisy on Tara Reade Is a National Disgrace

By
We do not know whether the accusations that Tara Reade has leveled against Joe Biden are true or false. That is a question of evidence and of inquiry that might be answered as time rolls on. We do know, by contrast, that the double standard that has been exhibited by Biden’s campaign and by the political press ... Read More
White House

The Media Versus Trump

By
Almost the entire country is relieved that the president has shortened his daily press briefings and reduced his own role in them. Those who support the president feel that he has made the point that he is completely unintimidated by media hostility and has no significant trouble fielding their questions, no ... Read More
White House

The Media Versus Trump

By
Almost the entire country is relieved that the president has shortened his daily press briefings and reduced his own role in them. Those who support the president feel that he has made the point that he is completely unintimidated by media hostility and has no significant trouble fielding their questions, no ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden’s chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate’s Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel’s infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden’s chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate’s Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel’s infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More