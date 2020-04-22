Does the British Government Have a Transparency Problem?

The Times of London reports that “the scientific evidence that has underpinned No 10’s response to Covid-19 will not be made public until the pandemic ends, the government chief science adviser has told MPs.”

This lack of transparency, coupled with the criticism that the government has been too slow to act in response to the crisis, could be politically costly. “There’s a pattern emerging here. We were slow into lockdown, slow on testing, slow on protective equipment and now slow to take up offers [of PPE] from British firms,” Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, said today at his first-ever Prime Minister’s Questions.