DOJ Finds Illegal Discrimination at Yale

As NR reports here today, the Department of Justice has concluded that Yale University illegally discriminates on the basis of race and ethnicity in its undergraduate admissions. The department wrote an excellent letter, and there are a lot of schools that do what Yale does; namely, give strong and unjustifiable admission preferences to African Americans and Latinos over non-Hispanic whites and Asian Americans.

So this is a significant ruling — but only if Donald Trump is reelected. What Yale and other schools will likely do is resist making any significant changes now (schools won’t start admitting significant numbers of students for months anyway), hope that Joe Biden is elected instead, and then wait until January 20, or maybe January 21 at the latest, when this DOJ ruling will be withdrawn and schools can go back to their politically correct discrimination.

There are plenty of reasons for conservatives to find Donald Trump distasteful, but on this issue the policies and appointments of this administration have been and will continue to be very different from a Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden or Kamala Harris administration. If you think that E Pluribus Unum is important, then this is worth bearing in mind next November.

Here, by the way, is a quote from the DOJ press release today. Ask if you can imagine anything like this in a Biden administration:

“There is no such thing as a nice form of race discrimination,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division. “Unlawfully dividing Americans into racial and ethnic blocs fosters stereotypes, bitterness, and division. It is past time for American institutions to recognize that all people should be treated with decency and respect and without unlawful regard to the color of their skin. In 1890, Frederick Douglass explained that the ‘business of government is to hold its broad shield over all and to see that every American citizen is alike and equally protected in his civil and personal rights.’ The Department of Justice agrees and will continue to fight for the civil rights of all people throughout our nation.”