‘Donald Trump Can’t Stop Talking About that West Point Ramp’

President Donald Trump speaks to the media in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Per David’s post below on Biden and the steps, the media were obsessed not just with Trump walking gingerly down the ramp at West Point, but ran items on how Trump was obsessed with the media’s obsession. Maybe this was, in part, a function of the constant media frenzy during the entirety of the Trump years, but I imagine if, say, a President Dole had had a stumble like that we’d be hearing a lot more about it, too.