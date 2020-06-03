The Corner

Education

Don’t Enroll in a Ph.D. Program Until You’ve Read this Book

By

Jason Brennan is a philosophy professor at Georgetown who has written some superb books on political-economy topics, particularly the dubious ethics of our higher-education system. One aspect of that is the way we lure lots of college grads into Ph.D. programs. In his new book Good Work If You Can Get It, he focuses on the realities of grad school and the academic marketplace. It’s a very cold shower.

I review the book today for the Martin Center.

For one thing, the huge majority of students who embark on Ph.D. programs, ultimately hoping for a tenured faculty position, are going to be disappointed. Most will never get any faculty position, even at low-tier schools where all their research training will have been done for naught. Most college profs spend their time teaching and doing service work for the school. Most Ph.D. programs, Brennan observes, do little to prepare students for the jobs they’ll actually do.

We have created a glut of Ph.D. holders, many of whom end up as adjunct faculty, scratching out a living. As a result, even community colleges now demand Ph.D.s for candidates, when a few decades ago lower credentials were often sufficient.

The book is chock-full of sound advice for those who decide that they want to run the gauntlet anyway. A salient piece of advice is aimed at conservative and libertarian students — the bias against non-leftists is real, so if you want to succeed, you must be a lot better than those who are steeped in “progressivism.”

America has needed a book like this for a long time and bravo to Johns Hopkins University Press for publishing it.

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

NR PLUS Elections

Biden as Paradox

By
It is now conventional punditry that should Joe Biden win in November, his vice president, in 1944-style, will sooner rather than later become president. Biden, to reboot and secure the identity-politics base, thought he had to discriminate by sex and race in advance by selecting his vice president. But given ... Read More
U.S.

Yes, Meet Rioters with Overwhelming Force 

By
Restoring order to America's cities isn't a complicated proposition. All it requires is resources and determination and a firm rejection of the longstanding progressive fallacy that an overwhelming police presence is "provocative" and "escalatory" and must be avoided. As has been established ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
