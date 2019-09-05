The Corner

Elections

Don’t Fire on Biden Until You See the Whites of His Eyes

By

Life as the frontrunner is never easy. While you get the most media attention, it means that your mistakes and gaffes get the most attention, and your opponents will try to make the most out of all of them. Any drop in the polls gets interpreted as a potential turning point. Once uncontroversial decisions, like having an oil company executive co-host a fundraiser, are now sins against the progressive orthodoxy. Joe Biden is claiming he turned against the Iraq War “immediately, that moment it started,” which isn’t really true. The new autobiography of James Mattis contends Biden “ignored reality” about the consequences of pulling all U.S. troops from Iraq. The guy who bought a huge beachfront house in Delaware said that as president, he would discourage people from buying homes in areas prone to flooding.

Comments

Yeah, Joe Biden’s going through a rough patch, but it’s not like he’s crying blood or any- — holy smokes, his eye is filling with blood!

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

James Mattis Gives the Country a Warning

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: A warning from former secretary of defense James Mattis about what really threatens our country; House Democrats conclude that what the country really needs right now is high-profile hearings about the payments to Stormy Daniels; and Bill de Blasio loses interest in his day ... Read More
Culture

Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols

By
Hello, I’m Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word “insufferable.” I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
There are two possible explanations of Joe Biden’s inability to tell the truth about things: One is that his mind is failing him, the other is that his honor is. In neither case is Biden fit to hold the office of president of the United States of America, and Democrats would discredit themselves and endanger ... Read More
World

Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities

By
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Science & Tech

Death of the ‘Gay Gene’

By
A  new study involving hundreds of thousands of participants finds that homosexual behavior is about one-third genetic — and that many genes are involved, each having only a tiny effect. It even manages to single out a few: “rs34730029,” for example, increases the chance of having a same-sex experience by ... Read More
Film & TV

Conservatives Should Watch More Television

By
The conservative movement in the United States, which identifies itself too closely with the Republican party, is at a low cultural ebb (it is certainly fashionable to be anti-Trump), but American popular culture for the past 20 years nonetheless has been suffused with deeply conservative sentiment — even ... Read More