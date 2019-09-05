Don’t Fire on Biden Until You See the Whites of His Eyes

Life as the frontrunner is never easy. While you get the most media attention, it means that your mistakes and gaffes get the most attention, and your opponents will try to make the most out of all of them. Any drop in the polls gets interpreted as a potential turning point. Once uncontroversial decisions, like having an oil company executive co-host a fundraiser, are now sins against the progressive orthodoxy. Joe Biden is claiming he turned against the Iraq War “immediately, that moment it started,” which isn’t really true. The new autobiography of James Mattis contends Biden “ignored reality” about the consequences of pulling all U.S. troops from Iraq. The guy who bought a huge beachfront house in Delaware said that as president, he would discourage people from buying homes in areas prone to flooding.

Yeah, Joe Biden’s going through a rough patch, but it’s not like he’s crying blood or any- — holy smokes, his eye is filling with blood!