Don’t Let the Ides of November Come and Go without Your Doing This

Portrait of Edmund Burke of Sir Joshua Reynolds, oil on canvas (1767-1769) (Wikimedia)

Conservatives and Buckley Lovers in the NYC and Philadelphia areas pay heed: National Review Institute’s popular Burke to Buckley Program, now in its eighth year, is seeking applicants for the forthcoming session. Designed for mid-career professionals (typically ages 35–50) who want to develop a deeper understanding of the foundations of conservative thought, “B-to-B” applicants come from a wide variety of careers. There is a preference for law, finance, health care, education, business, the arts, and the non-profit section (and know too that the program is not intended for recent graduates, or those working in public policy or politics).

The upcoming 2021 spring course will run from late January to early May in New York City and Philadelphia. Accepted participants will gather during eight sessions (over Zoom, and in-person over dinner as well, should local conditions allow) to discuss foundational conservative texts. Each week, an expert (often an NR writer of NRI fellow) will guide the discussion, a word we emphasize (because the program isn’t most-definitely not a lecture series). This is a unique opportunity for participants to engage with, and to learn from, one another (and likely in the process form new and worthwhile personal and professional relationships). Program topics include:

William F. Buckley Jr. and American Conservatism

The Founders’ Constitution

Economic Freedom and Political Freedom

Burke, Prudence, and the Spirit of Conservatism

Conservatism, Libertarianism, and Fusionism

Mediating Structures between the State and the Individual

Conservatism, Democracy, and Foreign Policy

The Conservative Spirit and Civic Gratitude

Does this sound like something that might interest you, or someone you know? How couldn’t it?! So apply, and the time to do that is now. Do that here, and be aware that applications will close on November 15. The program cost for participants is $500 (if you’re curious, that covers only one-third of the actual per-participant cost).

Outside of the highly educating sessions themselves, B-to-B participants will also join a nationwide alumni network, and will be invited to various National Review Institute events.

Program applications for both cities can be found here. Those with questions should contact the great Lynn Gibson, who runs B-to-B with grace and style, at lynn@nrinstitute.org.

Remember, the deadline is November 15.