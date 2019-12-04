The Corner

'Doug from Georgia, You're on the Air'

I’d think better of Jerrold Nadler if I thought he believed a word of his opening statement today.

As for Doug Collins (R, Ga.) . . . ye gods. Between the faux folksiness (“scrubbed up and lookin’ purdy”), the cornpone, the undisciplined and incoherent non-argument he put forward, and the gotcha-hypocrisy stuff (you will be shocked to learn that Nadler took a dimmer view of impeachment when it was Bill Clinton in the dock), the anti-intellectualism (who needs fancy-pants constitutional-law professors!) he sounded, as so many Republicans now do, like a poorly prepared Fox News panelist or talk-radio caller. He sounded to me like he had not even prepared his remarks and was winging it.

The Democrats were clever in their choice of witnesses.

Republicans: “Constitution! Constitution! Constitution!”

Democrats: “Okay, here are some leading constitutional scholars. Fire away.”

Republicans: “Harrumph! Harrumph! Harrumph!”

I do not think Trump’s presidency is likely to be made or ended by opening statements, but, goodness. Even Jack the Ripper would be entitled to a competent defense.

Elections

Good Riddance to Kamala Harris

By
Per Edward-Isaac Dovere, Kamala Harris is no longer running for president. This is excellent, welcome news -- the cause for celebration. Good riddance! May Harris's failed attempt to find higher office destroy her career and sully her reputation for all time. I'm told that I'm not supposed to feel like this -- ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris, the Juggernaut Who Flopped

By
Before reports emerged that Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential race, she was trailing Mike Bloomberg in her bid to be the Democratic nominee for the president, and stood at 2 percent in the latest national Harris–The Hill poll released Monday. On paper, Kamala Harris was a strong candidate for ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Is a Political Fool’s Errand

By
Having demanded Donald J. Trump’s impeachment ever since Election Night 2016, Democrats are on the verge of getting what they want. They’ll be sorry. The Democrats’ “bombshell” hearings fizzled like wet firecrackers. Hypnotic witnesses expressed policy and stylistic differences with President ... Read More
