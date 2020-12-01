Douglas Murray and His Continuing Fight against the ‘Madness of Crowds’

A little over 18 months ago, we interviewed author and columnist Douglas Murray about his then-new book The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity. That show was one of our most-watched interviews of 2019, so we thought it was time to sit down with Douglas again and get an update on where things stand with regard to, as Douglas describes in his book, “the interpretation of the world through the lens of ‘social justice,’ ‘identity group politics’ and ‘intersectionalism’ . . . the most audacious and comprehensive effort since the end of the Cold War at creating a new ideology.” We also discuss European politics, examine Boris Johnson’s tenure as U.K. prime minister, and take a sobering look at American politics from the perspective of a very sharp observer.

Recorded on November 23, 2020