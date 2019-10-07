The Death of Europe, with Douglas Murray

In this episode of Uncommon Knowledge, I’m joined by author and columnist Douglas Murray to discuss his new book The Madness of Crowds: Race, Gender and Identity. Murray examines the most divisive issues today, including sexuality, gender, and technology, and how new culture wars are playing out everywhere in the name of social justice, identity politics, and intersectionality. Is European culture and society in a death spiral caused by immigration and assimilation? We also discuss the roles that Brexit and the rise of populism in European politics play in writing immigration laws across the European Union.

Recorded on June 3, 2019