Downsize the Presidency

In Bloomberg Opinion, I argue that it’s time to push back against the increasing tendency of presidents to govern by decree: “Biden has spent more time in Congress than any president in U.S. history. It would be fitting if his time as president moved the country partway toward restoring the proper role of the first branch of the federal government.”

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Religion

Convert Me If You Can

By
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
Economy & Business

No to Shelton

By
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More
World

China versus Democracy

By
Whether due to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in Wuhan, China, or thanks to Beijing's increasingly intimidating, if not aggressive, behavior in recent years, one of the more dramatic shifts in global opinion has started a long-overdue reconsideration of the liberal world's relationship to the People's Republic ... Read More
