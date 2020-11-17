Downsize the Presidency

In Bloomberg Opinion, I argue that it’s time to push back against the increasing tendency of presidents to govern by decree: “Biden has spent more time in Congress than any president in U.S. history. It would be fitting if his time as president moved the country partway toward restoring the proper role of the first branch of the federal government.”

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru