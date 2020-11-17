Downsize the Presidency

In Bloomberg Opinion, I argue that it’s time to push back against the increasing tendency of presidents to govern by decree: “Biden has spent more time in Congress than any president in U.S. history. It would be fitting if his time as president moved the country partway toward restoring the proper role of the first branch of the federal government.”
Most Popular
A Book for Our Times: Peter Wood’s 1620 Skewers 1619 Project
I can think of no book more deserving of a review in The New York Times—or less likely to receive one—than Peter Wood’s just-published 1620: A Critical Response to the 1619 Project. More than a powerful refutation, Wood’s 1620 is a withering appraisal and deadpan skewering of the 1619 Project as a ... Read More
Convert Me If You Can
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Marching into Georgia, with the Senate in Sight
The distortions in the campaign and voting that we saw on November 3 will likely be child’s play compared with what will march through Georgia next January. If recounts don’t change the November 3, 2020, result, the January 5, 2021, Georgia senatorial election becomes a black-swan event like none other in ... Read More
Twitter CEO Dorsey Says It Was ‘Wrong’ to Block New York Post Hunter Biden Story
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday acknowledged that the platform was “wrong” to block a New York Post report about Hunter Biden last month. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding “censorship, suppression and the 2020 elections,” Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg were asked about ... Read More
No to Shelton
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More
Biden Picks Former Alito Clerk for White House Counsel
Joe Biden’s transition team announced today that Dana Remus will be Biden’s White House counsel. Remus was general counsel to Biden’s campaign, served in the White House counsel in President Obama’s administration, and was general counsel for the Obama Foundation. Interestingly, Remus was also a law ... Read More
Students Call on Harvard to Ban Trump Officials from Speaking, Holding Positions on Campus
Harvard University students are calling on the university to ban Trump officials from giving talks or holding positions on campus over concern "about the impact of the actions of this administration on fundamental democratic institutions.” In an open letter circulating online for signatures, students write ... Read More
NBC News: Biden Doesn’t Want to Spend Much Time Investigating Trump
NBC News reports, “President-elect Joe Biden has privately told advisers that he doesn't want his presidency to be consumed by investigations of his predecessor” and that Biden “has raised concerns that investigations would further divide a country he is trying to unite and risk making every day of his ... Read More
China versus Democracy
Whether due to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in Wuhan, China, or thanks to Beijing's increasingly intimidating, if not aggressive, behavior in recent years, one of the more dramatic shifts in global opinion has started a long-overdue reconsideration of the liberal world's relationship to the People's Republic ... Read More
