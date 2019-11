The numbers that jumped out at me in that poll, Rich, were the ones showing how poorly both Warren and Sanders are performing among black voters. Warren is up only 68 points on Trump, and Sanders up only 69 points. Yes, I said “only.” By comparison, blacks went for the Democratic nominee by 79 points in 2016, 87 points in 2012, 91 points in 2008, 77 points in 2004, and 82 points in 2000. You have to go back to the 1970s to find numbers that bad for the Democrats.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru