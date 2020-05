Mother’s Day can be so painful for women who are mothers to babies who were miscarried or stillborn. A new Garden of Remembrance at the website, a Mom’s Peace, helps parents honor those children, whenever the pregnancy ended (five weeks, 35 weeks old, from the 1960s and 70s). I post it here in case it can be a help to you or someone you love.

(Note: This has been edited since posting.)