The Corner

White House

Early Alarm Bell for Democrats

By
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, September 9, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

A headline in The Hill trumpets a new Hill-Harris poll as follows: “Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Black Voters Back Any Democrat Over Trump.”

The headline is accurate — strictly speaking — but misleading. Although 85 percent support for any Democrat over Trump may be characterized as “overwhelming,” that percentage is at the low end of the support Democratic presidential candidates typically have received from blacks over the last three decades. Consider the following data from the Roper Center:

1988: Dukakis 89  Bush 10

1992: Clinton 83  Bush 10

1996: Clinton 84  Dole 10

2000: Gore 90  Bush 9

2004: Kerry 88  Bush 11

2008: Obama 95  McCain 4

Comments

2012: Obama 93  Romney 6

2016: Clinton 89  Trump 8

It’s conceivable that the current 85 percent support for the Democratic candidate may increase once the Democrats settle on a nominee ( of course, it could also decrease). Nonetheless, Trump’s 15 percent support among black voters is astonishing given the relentless assertions by Democrats and the mainstream media (but I repeat myself) over the last three years that Trump is a racist and white supremacist. Indeed, before the incessant accusations of racism began, Trump received 8 percent of the black vote, yet despite that barrage, his black support has nearly doubled. Most of the increase appears to come from black males, 32 percent of whom prefer him over any Democratic candidate. That’s a major opportunity for Trump, and a troubling prospect for Democrats.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Peter Kirsanow — Peter N. Kirsanow is an attorney and a member of the United States Commission on Civil Rights.

Most Popular

Film & TV

Everybody Is Tipper Gore Now

By
When it comes to bad ideas, there’s always room at the bottom. Conservatives used to exasperatedly observe of gun-grabbing Democrats, “Imagine how they’d complain if someone tried to treat the First Amendment the way they treat the Second Amendment!” Hold my cappuccino, says Andrew Marantz of The ... Read More
White House

Ukraine Now

By
No one in our political debate has been very careful about distinctions lately, so why should the Ukraine controversy be any different? In evaluating the controversy, it is necessary to acknowledge that different things can be true. It is completely legitimate for a president of the United States to urge ... Read More