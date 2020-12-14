Early Voting Begins in Georgia Senate Elections

The Corner

We are three weeks away from Election Day in the two Georgia runoffs that will determine control of the Senate, but early voting started today. The polling averages show each race is a dead heat. For all the problems with polls in 2020, they were pretty accurate in Georgia this November.

