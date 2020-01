A number of leftist economists are making the argument that Adam Smith is really one of them. In their view, if Smith were around today, he’d support such measures as minimum wage laws. Lest you find yourself falling for their case, I suggest viewing this video in which George Mason University economist professor Dan Klein shows that the “left Smithians’ are guilty of great overreach.

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.